Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Pune Crime Branch Unearths Audio Recordings Exposing Additional Names | Video Screengrab

In the technical investigation of the Sharad Mohol murder case, the crime branch officials informed the court on Wednesday that they have obtained audio recordings of conversations involving the accused which have revealed more names in the crime.

The police stated that crucial evidence has surfaced through the audio tape. The names of additional individuals have been revealed from the recorded conversation of Sahil alias Munna Polekar, the accused who shot Mohol. The police informed the court that the investigation is ongoing based on this information.

The police custody of the accused, including Sahil alias Munna Polekar, Namdev Kangude, Amit alias Amar Kangude, Chandrakant Shelke, Vinayak Gavankar, Vitthal Gandle, Dhananjay Vatkar, Satish Shedge, Nitin Khaire, Aditya Gole, and Santosh Kurpe in the Mohol murder case, ended on Wednesday. Subsequently, the accused were presented before the first-class magistrate AC Birajdar in court.

Custody of accused increased

In the course of the Mohol murder case investigation, three additional crimes have come to light, leading to the registration of a case at the Poud police station.

The accused were found in possession of four pistols, and three of them have been recovered. The police are currently searching for Preet Singh, the supplier of the pistols to the accused. Accused Vitthal Shelar and Ramdas alias Vaghya Marne had a meeting with Namdev Kangude, and the Investigation Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Tambe, expressed the need to determine who was present during that meeting.

Tambe requested the court to grant a two-day police custody for the six accused in this case and a seven-day custody for the other accused, excluding Kurpe.

Defence lawyers Ketan Kadam, Hemant Zanjad, Kirti Kumar Gujar, and Rahul Bharekar presented their arguments. The court ordered the police custody of Polekar, Kangude, Shelke, Gavankar, and Gandle for two days, while Vatkar, Shedge, Khaire, Gole, and Kurpe were remanded to judicial custody.