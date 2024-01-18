 VIDEO: Massive Fire Engulfs 3 Stores In Pune's Ashok Nagar
The cause of the fire remains undetermined

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
On Thursday morning, a massive fire erupted at Medicure Medical Store on Range Hill Road in Ashok Nagar.

The blaze, which started around 4am, was eventually brought under control by four fire tenders and the efforts of the fire brigade personnel.

Unfortunately, the medical store suffered complete destruction, and two adjacent shops were also consumed by the fire.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident.

At this point, the cause of the fire remains undetermined, and investigations are underway to ascertain the factors that led to this unfortunate incident.

