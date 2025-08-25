 NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Meets PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram Over Baramati Constituency Issues
NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Meets PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram Over Baramati Constituency Issues

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Meets PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram Over Baramati Constituency Issues

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
article-image
NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Meets PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram Over Baramati Constituency Issues | X

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MP from the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency met with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Monday. The meeting was held to raise various issues in the Baramati Constituency with the PMC Chief and to demand that they be solved.

Supriya Sule took to X (formerly Twitter) and spoke about the meeting. She mentioned the discussions about various projects and problems in the newly merged villages.

Supriya Sule said, "I held a meeting with PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram to discuss various issues concerning the areas of the Pune Municipal Corporation that fall under our Baramati Lok Sabha constituency."

She continued, "During the meeting, we discussed the Dhayari DP Road, the Katraj bridge, traffic, and infrastructural problems in the merged villages of the corporation. The commissioner gave a positive response regarding the resolution of these issues. I sincerely thank Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram for his time."

article-image

NCP-SP Pune City President Prashant Jagtap, former corporators Mahadev Kondhare and Sachin Dodade, and other office bearers and local leaders were also present at this meeting.

