 Gujarat Trader Scams Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Resident Of ₹1 Crore
Senior police officer Gautam Patare of Cidco MIDC Police Station is investigating the case

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 03:51 PM IST
In a case of alleged fraud, a trader hailing from Gujarat stands accused of deceiving a cotton yarn company based in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar of a staggering ₹1.04 crore. Identified as Bharatkumar Purshottamdas Patel, a resident of Neelkanth Residency, Nikai, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the accused has been implicated in a complaint filed, Sanjay Trilokchand Agrawal, the owner of Rishi Fibers in MIDC, Chikalthana.

The complaint outlines a business arrangement wherein Patel's company, Rishi Rudra Trading, was entrusted with the sale of cotton yarn worth ₹56.81 lakh, provided by Agrawal in 2019 to meet market demand. However, despite multiple transactions, Patel allegedly failed to remit the proceeds to Agrawal, retaining both the funds and associated GST returns. Consequently, Agrawal alleges a loss of ₹56.81 lakh in goods, further compounded by an interest claim of ₹48.01 lakh, totalling ₹1.04 crore. Additionally, Agrawal contends that Patel falsified ledger entries.

Repeated attempts by Agrawal to recover the outstanding sums proved futile, with Patel reportedly ignoring communication attempts and eventually ceasing contact altogether. Subsequently, Agrawal escalated the matter by filing a formal complaint with the Cidco MIDC Police Station, prompting an investigation led by senior police officer Gautam Patare.

