₹18 Lakh Worth Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Hingoli During Election Period

Representative Image | File Image

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up various committees to restrict illegal businesses during the election period. Action against illegal businesses is being taken through these committees. Currently, Lok Sabha elections are underway in the country. Voting for the Hingoli Lok Sabha seat took place on April 26. During the election period, the state excise and police administration, in a joint action, seized illicit liquor worth ₹18 lakh, and cases have been registered with the concerned police station against the accused.

Check posts were erected at important places in the district during the election period. Officers thoroughly checked vehicles passing through these checkposts. Illicit liquor worth ₹18 lakh was seized during the checks. The accused were transporting the liquor for illegal sale and distribution during the elections. Officers of the concerned flying squads lodged complaints against the accused at various police stations.

Read Also Central Railway Cancels Pune-Nagpur Summer Special Train Due To Poor Occupancy

During the election period, political parties and candidates attempt to lure voters through various means. Many of them distribute liquor to voters and compel them to vote for them. Against this backdrop, the EC keeps strict vigilance on such illegal activities. Various committees are established at the district and tehsil levels to monitor the luring of voters through gifts and other articles.

Gutka worth ₹7 lakh seized

Similarly, officers also seized gutka and tobacco products worth ₹7 lakh during vehicle checks in the Hingoli constituency during the election period. Gutka and tobacco products are banned from sale in Maharashtra. However, many people still consume them, and they are readily available. Actions have been taken against gutka sellers on many occasions, but the administration has not been able to gain full control over the illegal sale of gutka. The action was executed by police and Food and Drug Administration officers.

Read Also Pune Police Arrest 7 In BGS Jewellers Heist Within 12 Hours (VIDEO)

Cases registered against 314 accused

Action against the illegal sale of liquor and gutka began in the Hingoli constituency on March 16. Cases have been registered against 314 accused found selling or transporting liquor so far. Although Lok Sabha election voting has concluded, the model code of conduct is still in force. Hence, officers are still closely monitoring the sale of illicit liquor and gutka in Hingoli district.