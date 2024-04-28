Nashik: Major Fire Engulfs Electronic Shop in CIDCO Area |

A devastating fire broke out at an electronic shop located in the Khutwadnagar area of CIDCO in Nashik, near the main road, resulting in significant damage estimated to be in crores. The inferno, which engulfed the DevAsha electronic shop, was finally brought under control after an intense firefighting operation involving six fire brigade units.

The blaze, which erupted around 6 pm, sent thick plumes of smoke billowing into the air as flames ravaged the shop premises. Prompt action was taken by the shop owners, Omprakash Sahija and Tanmay Surana, who immediately alerted both the Ambad police station and the fire brigade upon discovering the fire.

Cause remains unknown

Firefighters battled the raging blaze relentlessly, deploying ten rounds of firefighting efforts to finally extinguish the flames. Despite their concerted efforts, the extent of the damage caused by the fire is staggering, with initial estimates suggesting losses running into crores of rupees.

The cause of the fire remains shrouded in mystery, prompting an investigation by the police to determine the underlying factors that led to the catastrophic blaze.