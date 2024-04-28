 Vote for Nation Cyclothon Inspires Civic Engagement and Environmental Awareness
Despite enduring the scorching heat, 156 cyclists enthusiastically joined the virtual challenge, collectively covering an impressive distance of 42,756 kilometers.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
article-image

The "Vote for Nation Cyclothon" witnessed remarkable participation and enthusiasm among cyclists. Running from April 9 to 23, cyclists were challenged to pedal 20 kilometres daily for twelve consecutive days, coinciding with the Marathi New Year on Gudhi Padwa.

Despite enduring the scorching heat, 156 cyclists enthusiastically joined the virtual challenge, collectively covering an impressive distance of 42,756 kilometers. Their efforts aimed to promote not only physical health but also environmental conservation and voting awareness.

article-image

Felicitation ceremony held for 110 successful cyclists

The event culminated with a felicitation ceremony held at Pava Blossom, Indiranagar, where 110 successful cyclists were honoured for their dedication. This ceremony served as a platform to amplify the message of voting awareness and civic responsibility.

Continuing the momentum, a Grand Cyclothon took place on April 28th at Anant Kanhere Maidan, inaugurated by Dr. Sunita Kumawat, Divisional Officer of NMC New Nashik. Cyclists embarked on various routes, symbolising their commitment to civic engagement. Additionally, a street play on voting awareness was staged at Sambhaji Stadium New CIDCO, further emphasising the importance of participating in the electoral process.

In recognition of their social commitment, dedicated cyclists were awarded medals, underscoring their role in promoting voting awareness. 

