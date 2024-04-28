Nashik Braces for Sweltering Conditions as Temperatures Soar Above 40°C, Heat Wave Expected to Persist |

As temperatures soar once again in Nashik city, residents are bracing themselves for sweltering conditions, with the mercury reaching above 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday too. The district average temperature climbed even higher, hitting 41 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department had previously warned of a three-day heat wave, and temperatures are expected to continue rising for the next two days. Notably, both maximum and minimum temperatures are on the rise, with the latter reaching 25 degrees Celsius. The temperature is steadily increasing by one to one and a half degrees Celsius per day.

Heat wave in North Maharashtra

Nashik and North Maharashtra are both experiencing a surge in temperatures, consistent with long-term forecasts predicting above-average summer temperatures this year. Given these changes, it's crucial for residents to prioritise their health by consuming proper nutrition, staying hydrated, and engaging in regular exercise. Hot winds blowing at a speed of 8 km per hour are intensifying the heat waves in Nashik.

The end of April has brought a sharp increase in sun intensity, with temperatures soaring to 40.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, leaving people stunned by the sudden heat wave. The weather department has cautioned that this heat wave is expected to persist for the next two days.

Following the departure of unseasonal rains, Maharashtra has experienced a significant rise in temperatures, with many districts witnessing a rise of two to three degrees within a 24-hour period. This trend reflects the impact of climate change, with Nashik experiencing a rapid temperature increase of two and a half degrees in just one day.

Temp soars in state

Meanwhile, across the state, the sudden disappearance of unseasonal rains has reactivated the heat wave, with Chandrapur recording a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius and Pune's Koregaon Park reaching 43 degrees Celsius.

Most cities in Maharashtra have seen maximum temperatures rise to around 41 degrees Celsius. Despite expectations of reduced rainfall, dry conditions persist as the influence of steamy winds from the Bay of Bengal wanes, signaling the resurgence of the heat wave across the state.