PHOTOS: Punekars Groove to Vishal-Sheykhar's Superhit Songs Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Chammak Challo and More

By: Megha Yadav | April 28, 2024

Sheykhar sang Zehnaseeb leaving the audiences captivated

Gaurav Kadam

They also sang a couple of Marathi songs

Gaurav Kadam

The concert was at Royal Palms in Mundhwa

Gaurav Kadam

Vishal-Shekhar, the dynamic duo, have composed numerous hit like "Dus Bahane," "Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Balam Pichkari," and more

Gaurav Kadam

Their soul-stirring performance drew a massive crowd

Gaurav Kadam

There was a huge traffic congestion in the city following the concert in the area

Gaurav Kadam

The concert offers different ticket options, allowing access to either standing or seated areas

Gaurav Kadam

From youngsters to the elderly, all were seen dancing at the concert

Gaurav Kadam

The Punekars immersed themselves in the electrifying performance

Gaurav Kadam