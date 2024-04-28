PHOTOS: Punekars Groove to Vishal-Sheykhar's Superhit Songs Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Chammak Challo and More

By: Megha Yadav | April 28, 2024
Sheykhar sang Zehnaseeb leaving the audiences captivated
Gaurav Kadam
They also sang a couple of Marathi songs
Gaurav Kadam
The concert was at Royal Palms in Mundhwa
Gaurav Kadam
Vishal-Shekhar, the dynamic duo, have composed numerous hit like "Dus Bahane," "Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Balam Pichkari," and more
Gaurav Kadam
Their soul-stirring performance drew a massive crowd
Gaurav Kadam
There was a huge traffic congestion in the city following the concert in the area
Gaurav Kadam
The concert offers different ticket options, allowing access to either standing or seated areas
Gaurav Kadam
From youngsters to the elderly, all were seen dancing at the concert
Gaurav Kadam
The Punekars immersed themselves in the electrifying performance
Gaurav Kadam