Maharashtra: Has Ajit Pawar been isolated politically?

With Sharad Pawar rescinding his decision to step down from the presidency of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), his nephew Ajit Pawar is finding himself completely isolated politically. When Pawar Sr announced his resignation on Tuesday, there was widespread opposition to the decision from not only the party rank and file but also from senior leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad. Ajit Pawar was the only leader who endorsed his uncle's decision to quit. In fact, when Sharad Pawar's daughter and MP Supriya Sule took a microphone in her hand and was about to speak at the function where her father declared his decision to resign, Ajit Pawar openly humiliated her by asking her to keep mum.

Ajit Pawar hoped to replace Pawar senior

According to political observers, Ajit Pawar hoped to step into his uncle's chappals and lead the party. Sources said Ajit Pawar was planning to not only take over the party organisation but also ally with the ruling BJP so that his long-time ambition to become chief minister is fulfilled.

By first resigning and then reversing his decision, Pawar Sr has put paid to his nephew's gameplan. He has also exposed Ajit Pawar as a leader with no support within the party. Pawar Sr has further consolidated his position and also exposed the political machinations of Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar's absence raise eyebrows

Incidentally, when Sharad Pawar announced his decision on Friday to take back his resignation, all senior leaders of his party were seen flanking him, except Ajit Pawar, which further underscored his isolation.

There are talks that Sharad Pawar has also torpedoed Ajit's Pawar suspected plan to join hands with the BJP along with 40 MLAs. But, then Pawar Sr had fully endorsed Ajit Pawar's decision to join hands with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the short-lived government in 2019. Apparently, Pawar Sr is not averse to aligning with the BJP, but only on his terms.

Ajit Pawar's 'ED fears'

Ajit Pawar's main worry is that if he did not join hands with the BJP, then the Central government would include his name and that of his wife Sunetra in the chargesheet with regard to the MSC Bank scam. For now, Ajit Pawar has no option except to wait for the Supreme Court's decision on the Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification case which is likely to be pronounced on May 11.