Editorial: Ironic Justification For Kerala Marxists

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan | File Photo

In a supreme irony, the Marxists in Kerala are now taking recourse to a Biblical narrative to defend their ‘supreme leader’ Pinarayi Vijayan. Senior CPM leader A K Balan said when even God Almighty took a day’s rest after creating the universe in six days, Vijayan was totally justified in going on a three-week-long vacation due to the stress of work despite the ongoing crucial general election when the stated aim of the CPM is to end the ‘fascistic’ rule of the BJP. Balan’s justification was cringe-worthy and indicative of the sycophancy that has invaded the party. Many questions are being raised on Vijayan’s sudden visit to Indonesia without informing anyone, but the CPM feels no explanation is needed for his secret vacation. More than his sudden departure for foreign shores is the abject adulation of the chief minister by a party known for its belief in egalitarianism and inner-party consultations. That Vijayan, the only communist chief minister in India, calls the shots in the CPM is well known. The party high command turns a blind eye to all the excesses of the Kerala unit with party general secretary Sitaram Yechury refusing to answer any queries related to the state at press interactions.

A vibrant press and an active Opposition in Kerala have been posing many questions on the lack of CBI and ED action against Vijayan and his family despite several allegations. There are charges that he has struck a deal with the BJP government at the Centre as the Lavalin case is yet to see the light of day because of repeated delays by the CBI during court appearances. The alleged quid pro quo involves the Left party ensuring that the BJP opens its account in Kerala in the Lok Sabha election. Vijayan’s foreign trip allegedly received all clearances from the Centre and even bureaucrats in the state were unaware of it. The hush-hush nature of his trip raises many questions. As the chief minister, he is duty bound to clarify any misgivings.