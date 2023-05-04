Pune: Preparations in full swing for Ashadhi Wari | Twitter/@micnewdelhi

Preparations for the annual Ashadi Wari pilgrimage have begun in full swing, with a meeting chaired by District Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh on Thursday emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts to provide necessary facilities to the devotees.

Facilities such as water, toilets, transportation, roads, healthcare, and other amenities will be provided in a suitable manner to ensure a successful pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage involves thousands of 'warkaris' or devotees of Lord Vitthal, who walk to the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district amid chants of 'Jai Hari Vitthal' and 'Dnyanoba Mauli Tukaram'.

This year, the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will leave from Alandi on June 11, while the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will leave from Dehu on June 10. The pilgrimage will culminate in Pandharpur on June 29, which is the auspicious day of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

