 Pune: Preparations in full swing for Ashadhi Wari
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Preparations in full swing for Ashadhi Wari

Pune: Preparations in full swing for Ashadhi Wari

Facilities such as water, toilets, transportation, roads, healthcare, and other amenities will be provided in a suitable manner to ensure a successful pilgrimage.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Preparations in full swing for Ashadhi Wari | Twitter/@micnewdelhi

Preparations for the annual Ashadi Wari pilgrimage have begun in full swing, with a meeting chaired by District Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh on Thursday emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts to provide necessary facilities to the devotees.

Facilities such as water, toilets, transportation, roads, healthcare, and other amenities will be provided in a suitable manner to ensure a successful pilgrimage.

The pilgrimage involves thousands of 'warkaris' or devotees of Lord Vitthal, who walk to the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district amid chants of 'Jai Hari Vitthal' and 'Dnyanoba Mauli Tukaram'.

This year, the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will leave from Alandi on June 11, while the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will leave from Dehu on June 10. The pilgrimage will culminate in Pandharpur on June 29, which is the auspicious day of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Read Also
Pune: Yellow alert for district as rain and gusty winds expected from May 4 to 6
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Preparations in full swing for Ashadhi Wari

Pune: Preparations in full swing for Ashadhi Wari

Pune: Global delegates learn from 'Swachh Model'

Pune: Global delegates learn from 'Swachh Model'

Pune: Honeytrapped DRDO scientist held for sharing defence info with Pakistan

Pune: Honeytrapped DRDO scientist held for sharing defence info with Pakistan

Attention job seekers! Second Job fair on May 10 in Pune

Attention job seekers! Second Job fair on May 10 in Pune

MahaRERA to auction developer’s property for recovery

MahaRERA to auction developer’s property for recovery