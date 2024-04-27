Nashik: Road Excavations Plunge City into Darkness, NMC Receives over 100 Complaints |

The Municipal Electricity Department in Nashik is grappling with significant disruptions caused by road excavations undertaken by various companies, including Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) and SmartCity. These excavations have resulted in the damaging of underground power lines, leading to widespread street light outages across the city.

Over the past week alone, the Municipal Corporation has received a total of 115 complaints regarding street light shutdowns. While 106 of these complaints have been promptly addressed, nine remain unresolved, posing ongoing challenges for residents.

Pothole-ridden roads even before monsoon

The extensive road digging, particularly by Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited and Bharat Sanchar Nigam, has compounded the issue, leaving behind pothole-ridden roads even before the onset of the rainy season. Despite being the responsibility of the respective companies to restore excavated areas after completion, delays in this process have been observed. Additionally, ongoing gas pipeline work has resulted in the breaking of cables and removal of poles, further exacerbating the situation. Roadworks and construction activities have also led to damage to underground cables, affecting street light functionality.

The interruptions in power supply to street lights pose safety risks, increasing the likelihood of accidents and providing cover for criminal activities during the night. While the Electricity Department endeavors to promptly address complaints, incomplete roadworks hinder immediate repairs.

Meanwhile, Avinash Dhanait, Superintending Engineer (Electrical), Municipal Corporation said, "Power lines being damaged by road digging have led to interruptions in the power supply to street lights. To ensure the prompt resolution of all electricity-related complaints, we encourage residents to submit their concerns through the municipal portal. If anyone encounters any issues, they are advised to register their complaints via the online portal."

Street lamp complaints across Nashik in week

- Nashik East: 19

- Nashik Road: 26

- Nashik West: 13

- CIDCO: 14

- Panchavati: 33

- Satpur: 10

Total: 115