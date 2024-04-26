 Maharashtra: Filing Of Nomination Forms For Nashik, Dindori Lok Sabha Seats Begins
Maharashtra: Filing Of Nomination Forms For Nashik, Dindori Lok Sabha Seats Begins

Nomination forms can be filed until May 3

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 05:14 PM IST
Maharashtra: Filing Of Nomination Forms For Nashik, Dindori Lok Sabha Seats Begins | Photo Credit: PTI

The filing of nomination forms for the Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha constituencies began on Friday.

Nomination forms can be filed until May 3, with scrutiny scheduled for the next day, and candidature can be withdrawn until May 6. Voting will take place on May 20.

In the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency, there are 18,51,972 voters, comprising 9,59,658 males, 8,92,297 females, and 17 transgender persons. It has 1,922 polling centres.

In Nashik, there are 20,24,085 voters, of which 10,56,006 are males, 9,68,001 females, and 78 are transgender persons. There are 1,910 polling centres in the constituency.

