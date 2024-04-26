Rahul Gandhi To Hold Rally In Pune On May 3 - Here's All You Need To Know

Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to hold a rally to campaign for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates in Pune, Baramati, Shirur and Maval Lok Sabha constituencies. The rally will be held at SSPMS Ground in Pune's Shivajinagar on May 3 at 5pm.

Gandhi's rally comes just a few days before Baramati, one of the most keenly watched Lok Sabha seats in the country, goes to polls on May 7. Meanwhile, the voting in Pune, Shirur and Maval is on May 13. The MVA candidate in Baramati is three-term MP and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar in contesting in Pune, sitting MP Amol Kolhe has been nominated again from Shirur, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere has been given the ticket from the Maval Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, ahead of Gandhi's visit, a high-voltage political campaign will be seen on April 29, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallying for Mahayuti candidates from the four constituencies — Pune (Murlidhar Mohol), Baramati (Sunetra Pawar), Maval (Shrirang Barne), and Shirur (Shivajirao Adhalrao).

Modi was earlier scheduled to address the rally at SP College Ground after a roadshow on JM Road and SP College Road. However, it is now been shifted to the Race Course to avoid potential traffic congestion in the city.

Besides, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray’s joint rally has been planned in the Warje area on the same day.