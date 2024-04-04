Pune News: PMC To Take Legal Action Against Those Digging Roads From May 1 To September 30

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has imposed a deadline of April 30 to complete all road-digging projects throughout the city. Subsequently, from May 1 to September 30, encompassing the rainy season, the civic body has announced its intention to take legal action against any unauthorised road-digging activities. A notice to this effect was issued on Tuesday.

Reportedly, only emergency work will be permitted during this period. These emergency works may include tasks related to stormwater drains, water supply, roads, electricity supply, and cellular or internet supply lines, among others.

Similar measures were implemented last year, with action taken against contractors who failed to adhere to deadlines. Additionally, PMC officials, including junior engineers, were fined for inadequate monitoring of road excavation activities.

It's been reported that PMC penalised contractors for digging roads without proper authorisation in areas such as Nagar Road, Warje, and Sinhagad Road. A total fine of approximately ₹50 lakh was collected from 10 different contractors.

Annually, the civic body allocates ₹80 lakh towards road excavation and restoration efforts.