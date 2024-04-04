Pune News: Rusted Artillery Shell Found During Excavation Near Hinjawadi | Sourced

A rusted artillery shell was discovered during excavation work for the construction of a side wall along a nullah in the Maan area near Hinjawadi on Wednesday. Subsequently, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) secured the shell.

Officials from the Hinjewadi police station reported that the shell was unearthed during excavation conducted by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) for the construction of a nullah wall near the Maan Mahalunge Road around 2:30pm. Upon discovery, workers at the site promptly notified the police. Following this, the police contacted the BDDS, who safely relocated the shell to a secure location. Additionally, the defence authorities have been informed to determine the next steps.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the shell likely dates back to the pre-independence era and may have been accidentally discharged from a gun during that time, as per officials.

This incident is not an isolated one, as similar discoveries of rusted old ammunition have been made during excavations in and around Pune previously. In December of last year, for instance, a hand grenade was found during excavation work for the Pune Metro along the Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi route.