 Pune Summer: PMC Advises Punekars To Stay At Home From 1PM To 4PM
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Summer: PMC Advises Punekars To Stay At Home From 1PM To 4PM

Pune Summer: PMC Advises Punekars To Stay At Home From 1PM To 4PM

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in the city around April 7-8

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | PTI

Due to the rising temperatures in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has advised citizens to remain indoors during the afternoon hours from 1pm to 4pm.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the civic body highlighted the increasing temperatures and urged residents to refrain from venturing outdoors during the afternoon, except for essential activities. "Stay home, stay safe," it emphasised.

However, there's a glimmer of relief on the horizon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in the city around April 7-8.

Meanwhile, the daytime temperatures are expected to remain high over the next 72 hours, albeit with a slight decrease in the minimum temperature.

Read Also
Pune & Shirur Lok Sabha Elections Turn Into Triangular Fights As VBA Enters Fray
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune AAP Parent's Union Protests RTE Amendment By Burning Draft

Pune AAP Parent's Union Protests RTE Amendment By Burning Draft

Pune Summer: PMC Advises Punekars To Stay At Home From 1PM To 4PM

Pune Summer: PMC Advises Punekars To Stay At Home From 1PM To 4PM

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Karan Pawar Set To Challenge Mahayuti's Candidate In Jalgaon

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Karan Pawar Set To Challenge Mahayuti's Candidate In Jalgaon

Mechanised Infantry Marks 45th Raising Day With Traditional Ceremony And Commemoration

Mechanised Infantry Marks 45th Raising Day With Traditional Ceremony And Commemoration

Did You Know? Pune's First MP Was A Woman: Here's All You Need To Know About Her

Did You Know? Pune's First MP Was A Woman: Here's All You Need To Know About Her