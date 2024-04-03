Pune Summer: PMC Advises Punekars To Stay At Home From 1PM To 4PM

Representational Image | PTI

Due to the rising temperatures in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has advised citizens to remain indoors during the afternoon hours from 1pm to 4pm.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the civic body highlighted the increasing temperatures and urged residents to refrain from venturing outdoors during the afternoon, except for essential activities. "Stay home, stay safe," it emphasised.

However, there's a glimmer of relief on the horizon as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in the city around April 7-8.

Meanwhile, the daytime temperatures are expected to remain high over the next 72 hours, albeit with a slight decrease in the minimum temperature.