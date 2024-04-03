Pune & Shirur Lok Sabha Elections Turn Into Triangular Fights As VBA Enters Fray

Prakash Ambedkar | Twitter

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Prakash Ambedkar, announced former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Vasant More as its candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency. Similarly, in Shirur, the party has fielded former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Mangaldas Badal. With these developments, the electoral landscape in both Pune and Shirur has evolved into triangular contests, following the breakdown of VBA's seat-sharing arrangement with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) last month.

Pune Lok Sabha polls

In Pune, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated former mayor Murlidhar Mohol as its candidate, while the Congress has put forward Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar. More's entry into the race has added an intriguing dimension to the contest.

Notably, the BJP has clinched victory in Pune in the past two terms, with Anil Shirole (2014) and Girish Bapat (2019) securing substantial victories. Prior to that, Congress' Suresh Kalmadi held the Pune MP seat, winning consecutively in 2004 and 2009.

Examining the 2019 election results, VBA candidate Anil Jadhav garnered 64,793 votes, constituting 6.26% of the total votes, while Bapat secured 6.32 lakh votes and Congress leader Mohan Joshi received 3.08 lakh votes.

Shirur Lok Sabha polls

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded former Shiv Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao, while NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has nominated sitting MP Amol Kolhe. In the 2019 polls, Kolhe, a prominent Marathi actor known for his portrayals of historical figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, defeated Adhalrao by over 58,000 votes.

Adhalrao, who served as an MP thrice before, won from Khed in 2004. Following delimitation in 2008, Shirur emerged as a distinct constituency. He secured his second victory in the 2009 Lok Sabha election, defeating NCP's Vilas Lande by nearly 1.8 lakh votes. In 2014, Adhalrao defeated Devdatta Nikam of NCP by a margin exceeding three lakh votes.

In the 2019 elections, VBA candidate Rahul Ovhal received 38,070 votes, accounting for 2.94% of the total, while Kolhe polled 6.35 lakh votes and Adhalrao secured 5.77 lakh votes.

What do the analysts say?

Analysts predict a similar scenario unfolding in the upcoming elections, with VBA emerging as a minor player in both Pune and Shirur. While the party might not significantly impact the outcome in Shirur, it could attract Congress voters, potentially complicating matters for Dhangekar, say analysts.

Baramati Lok Sabha polls

The VBA has announced its support for the NCP (SP) candidate in Baramati. This decision sets the stage for a high-stakes battle in Baramati, pitting Sharad Pawar's daughter and three-time MP, Supriya Sule, against the wife of Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar.