A Celebration Of Two-Wheeled Artistry And Heritage: The Art Of The Motorcycle Unveiled At Pune (PHOTOS) |

The Radisson BLU in Hinjewadi, Pune witnessed a groundbreaking event recently, as motorcycle enthusiasts from Pune, Mumbai, and beyond gathered for the inaugural edition of "The Art of The Motorcycle."

This event, which unfolded with great fanfare and appreciation, showcased an impressive array of two-wheeled artistry, with participants hailing from diverse regions including Kolhapur, Sangli, Lonavla, and more.

Despite two notable absences from the original lineup of 135 entries, the biker fraternity demonstrated their pride by presenting a magnificent display of their prized machines. Attendees were treated to a journey through India's post-independence era, with vintage and classic motorcycles spanning the years 1950 to 1985 stealing the spotlight.

Of particular note were the remarkable contributions from indigenous bike manufacturers, with Devendra Maharshi's rare Royal Enfield Ensign II from Thane drawing widespread admiration for its rarity and impeccable presentation. The event also paid homage to iconic models such as the Escorts-built Rajdoot 175s and the Rajdoot Yamaha RD350s, symbolising the zenith of Indian motorcycle engineering.

Highlighting the diversity of the Indian motorcycle landscape, the event showcased a range of scooters including Bajaj Auto Super and Chetaks, as well as Lambrettas from API and Vijai brands. Standout entries such as Sameer Kadamb's 1957 Lambretta D-150 Series 3 earned accolades from participants, underscoring the significance of these historic machines.

In a departure from traditional judging methods, participants were empowered to vote for their favorite bikes in each category, ensuring a fair and engaging evaluation process. This innovative approach received widespread praise for its transparency and inclusivity, adding to the overall enjoyment of the event.

The event concluded on a high note, with organisers expressing their enthusiasm for future endeavors, including plans for a major international concours d'elegance event exclusively for motorcycles slated for later in the year. Judging by the overwhelming success of "The Art of The Motorcycle," it is evident that the passion for motorcycling is alive and thriving in Pune and beyond.