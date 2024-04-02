 Pune: Traffic Police Official Caught Accepting Bribe In Viral Video Suspended - WATCH
Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
A video recently surfaced on social media showing a traffic police official clandestinely accepting a bribe from a man in Pune. In the video, the man approaches the cop, who is directing traffic, and discreetly hands over the bribe money before quickly walking away.

According to local media reports, the officer has been identified as Vijay Mewalal Kanojia from the Lashkar Traffic Division. The incident occurred at Mahaveer Chowk in the city. On Saturday around 1:30pm, a two-wheeler approached Mahaveer Chowk from the direction of Hotel Kohinoor in Camp. Kanojia stopped the bike due to its fancy number plate, and after accepting a bribe, he allowed the rider to proceed without taking any punitive action, the report stated.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, action was taken against Kanojia. He was questioned by senior officials and subsequently suspended.

During his suspension, Kanojia will be prohibited from engaging in any private employment or business. Additionally, he will be required to report to the police headquarters daily, as per the suspension order.

