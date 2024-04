Pune Residents To Face Water Supply Disruption On April 4; Check Out List Of Affected Areas | Representational Pic

Several parts of Pune will experience water supply disruption this Thursday (April 4) due to essential maintenance work at the Warje water treatment plant, Chandani Chowk water tank, Pan Card Club water tank, Bhama Askhed project, and other locations.

The affected areas are:

Warje water treatment plant area: Pashan storage tank, Bhugaon Road area, Kokate Vasti, Sentin Hill Society, Madhuvan Society, entire Bavdhan area, right Bhusari Colony, left Bhusari Colony, Chintamani Society, Guruganesh Nagar, Suraj Nagar, Sagar Colony, Bawdhan Complex, Sarathishilp Society, Pooja Park, Shantiban Society Complex, Dukkar Khindi area, Shastrinagar, new Lakshminagar, Paramahansa Nagar, entire Pashan, Someshwarwadi, Sutarwadi, Nimhanmala, Lamhantanda, Mohan Nagar, Sus Road, etc.

Gandhi Bhawan Tank area: Kumbharwadi Tank area, Kakade City, Home Colony, Cipla Foundation, Renuka Nagar, Hill View Garden City, Popular Colony, Warje Malwadi area, Gokulnagar, Atulnagar, BSUP scheme, Mahatma Society area, Bhujbal Township, Eklavya Colony area, Dhananjay Society, Rohan Garden area, Kothrud Ward Office area, Kanchanganga, Shravandhara slum, Laxminagar slum, Shriram Society, Girish Society, Ramnagar, Gosavi Vasti, Canal Road, etc.

Pancard Club GSR Tank area: Baner, Balewadi, Baner Village, Chakankar Mala, Pancard Club Road, Shinde Pakhre Vasti, Vijaynagar, Ambedkarnagar, Dattanagar, etc.

SNDT Tank areas: Gokhalenagar, Shivajinagar, Model Colony, Revenue Colony, entire Kothrud area, Wadar Vasti, State Bank Colony, Happy Colony, Tejasnagar, Rambaug Colony, Hanuman Nagar, Gujarat Colony, Ideal Colony, Prabhat Road, SB Road, Bhandarkar Road, etc.

Old Warje water treatment plant area: - Ramnagar, Ahiregaon, Malwadi, Vithalnagar, Dyanesh Society, Yashodip Chowk, Mamasaheb Mohol School area, Amar Bharati Society, Ganpati Matha area, etc.

Bhama Askhed project area: Lohegaon, Vimannagar, Vadgaon Sheri, Vishrantwadi, Phulenagar, Yerawada, Dhanori, etc.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has informed that on Friday, April 5, residents may experience delayed water supply in the morning with low pressure.