Pune: Student Outfit Raises Concerns Regarding PhD Researchers' Issues; Urges Students To Report Any Misconduct | Gaurav Kadam

The University Student Struggle Action Committee submitted a letter to the Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University Suresh Gosavi on Monday, highlighting concerns regarding a PhD research students at a affiliated research center.

They underscored the challenges faced by PhD students, including instances of financial, mental, and physical abuse by mentors at certain research centres, urging students to report any misconduct.

Outfit says report abuse

Rahul Sasane from the committee stated, "We have observed that in some research centers, the head and mentors consistently subject students to financial, mental, and physical abuse. Unfortunately, many students hesitate to speak out under such pressure. We urge all our research students to reach out to fellow students experiencing misconduct and promptly report these issues to the university administration."

The committee also referenced a recent bribery incident involving a PhD research student and the supervisor at an affiliated research center, expressing concern over the university's tarnished image and calling for swift action against malpractices.

They pressed for the formation of an independent fact-finding committee to investigate the incident and proposed establishing an independent PhD grievance redressal center under retired senior professors' supervision. They also advocated for fee parity between research students at the university and affiliated colleges and addressed complaints of mentors demanding money for various purposes.

Furthermore, they demanded the immediate cancellation of accreditation for research centers lacking suitable facilities and emphasised the need for separate rooms and library arrangements for research students. Concerns were raised about library fees being charged to non-users of the Jaykar Library, and clarity was sought on extension and re-registration policies for students with extended research durations.

The committee urged each department to issue circulars to resolve these issues promptly and called upon the Vice-Chancellor to take these matters seriously and initiate appropriate action.