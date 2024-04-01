 Pune Woman Dies By Suicide Over Property Dispute At Daughter's Home; Case Lodged Against Brother & 2 Others
The case was filed by the woman's daughter at the Lonikand police station

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
Pune Woman Dies By Suicide Over Property Dispute; Case Lodged Against Brother & 2 Others | Representational Image/ Pexels

A woman in Pune's Wagholi area died by suicide, allegedly due to a property dispute. Officials from the Lonikand police informed on Monday that a case has been registered against her brother and two others for abetting suicide.

The deceased woman was identified as Kunda Adinath Dhus (56), a resident of Sainathnagar, Vadgaon Sheri. A case has been lodged against Kunda's brother, Sanjay Thange (50), along with his wife Anita (45), and their son Rishikesh (28). The case was filed by Kunda's daughter, Anupama Sukre (33), a resident of Sutarwadi, Pashan, at the Lonikand police station.

Kunda, who had four married daughters, had a dispute with her brother over their ancestral property. She had recently come to stay with her daughter in Wagholi. Tragically, she died by suicide by hanging herself.

In her complaint, Anupama alleged that her mother took this extreme step due to harassment by her maternal uncle and relatives over the property dispute.

Investigating Officer Chetan Thorbole stated that the police have initiated an investigation based on Anupama's complaint. The case is being pursued under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Kailas Kare.

