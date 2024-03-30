Pune: BRT Lane Or Garbage Dumping Point? Citizens Express Outrage Over Uncleanliness (PHOTOS INSIDE) | X/@AdityaKGspeaks7

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes in Pune, envisioned to streamline transportation and alleviate traffic congestion, have unfortunately transformed into hotspots for illegal garbage dumping, exacerbating sanitation concerns in the city.

BRT lanes located at Ahilyadevi Chowk, Balaji Nagar Chowk, and Dhankawadi have become notorious for illegal dumping of waste.

Commuters are expressing dismay over the flagrant disregard for cleanliness and environmental preservation as heaps of garbage accumulate along what was once an efficient transport route.

Aditya Gaikwad, a local resident, voiced his concern, stating, "Garbage is piling up along the Swargate-Katraj BRT route from Balajinagar to KK Market bus stand under the Shankar Maharaj flyover. Due to this garbage heap, passengers are enduring foul odours. The sanitation department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) seems to be turning a blind eye to it. Additionally, illegal parking is rampant in the BRT route under the Shankar Maharaj flyover. The PMC, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), and the traffic police are neglecting this issue."

Nitin Kolte, a regular commuter, expressed, "I commute from this place daily, and this is not a one-day issue. I don't know who is dumping the garbage, but it is difficult to wait for buses for a long time due to the stench."

Mayur Maske, a student who frequently uses buses on this route, lamented, "Passengers are forced to endure the putrid smell due to dumped garbage. The interior of the bus stand in the BRT lane is also not cleaned. Although we don't have to stand there all day, public places should be cleaned as passengers of all ages, including senior citizens, children, and women, frequent the area."

Meanwhile, Sandip Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department, assured us, "We will certainly address the issue, and the BRT lanes will be cleaned accordingly."