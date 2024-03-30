 Liquor Won't Be Sold On THESE Days In Pune, Maval, Shirur & Baramati Lok Sabha Constituencies - Details Inside
The elections in Pune, Maval, and Shirur are on May 13, while in Baramati, it is on May 7

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Liquor Won't Be Sold On THESE Days In Pune, Maval, Shirur & Baramati Lok Sabha Constituencies - Details Inside | File/ Representative Image

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, strict regulations have been imposed on liquor sales in Pune district. Orders from District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase mandate the closure of alcohol sales on specific dates across Baramati, Maval, Pune, and Shirur constituencies.

Divase has invoked Section 135(C) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to issue these orders. Alcohol sales must cease 48 hours before the conclusion of each polling day. Additionally, directives regarding dry days on polling and counting days have been issued in compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

Violations will result in strict penalties under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949, and pertinent provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, with jurisdictional inspectors held accountable as per Divase's instructions.

Schedule for Baramati constituency:

May 5: Liquor sales to be stopped from 6pm onwards

May 6: Dry day

May 7 (polling day): Liquor sales to be resumed after 6pm onwards

June 4 (counting day): Dry day

Schedule for Pune, Shirur and Maval constituencies:

May 11: Liquor sales to be stopped from 6pm onwards

May 12: Dry day

May 13 (polling day): Liquor sales to be resumed after 6pm onwards

June 4 (counting day): Dry day

