 Will Vasant More Contest On VBA Ticket In Pune? Meeting With Prakash Ambedkar In Mumbai Fuels Speculation (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWill Vasant More Contest On VBA Ticket In Pune? Meeting With Prakash Ambedkar In Mumbai Fuels Speculation (VIDEO)

Will Vasant More Contest On VBA Ticket In Pune? Meeting With Prakash Ambedkar In Mumbai Fuels Speculation (VIDEO)

Vasant More, who has openly expressed his desire to contest from Pune, parted ways with MNS recently citing "internal politics"

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Will Vasant More Contest On VBA Ticket In Pune? Meeting With Prakash Ambedkar In Mumbai Fuels Speculation (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader from Pune, Vasant More, met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar in Mumbai on Friday, sparking speculation about his potential candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Following the meeting with Ambedkar, More described the discussions as positive. While he did not confirm whether he would contest on a VBA ticket, More asserted his determination to participate in the elections, regardless of the outcome.

Ambedkar indicated that an official announcement regarding More's candidacy would be made around March 31 or April 1.

Read Also
Pune Lok Sabha Election 2024: What Punekars Expect From Their New MP?
article-image

Meanwhile, the VBA has opted to contest the Lok Sabha elections independently, severing ties with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra. Ambedkar has reportedly formed alliances with community-based organisations like the OBC Federation and the Maratha community.

If More secures the VBA nomination, he will face competition from BJP's Murlidhar Mohol and Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar in Pune.

The election in Pune is scheduled for May 13.

Read Also
Pune's Vehicle Count Surges Past Population, Traffic Woes Intensify
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Will Vasant More Contest On VBA Ticket In Pune? Meeting With Prakash Ambedkar In Mumbai Fuels...

Will Vasant More Contest On VBA Ticket In Pune? Meeting With Prakash Ambedkar In Mumbai Fuels...

Private Finance Company Agent Killed By Friends At Party In Aurangabad: Minor Among Arrestees

Private Finance Company Agent Killed By Friends At Party In Aurangabad: Minor Among Arrestees

Aurangabad: Man Runs Over Relatives Suspected Of Aiding Daughter's Elopement

Aurangabad: Man Runs Over Relatives Suspected Of Aiding Daughter's Elopement

Pune's Vehicle Count Surges Past Population, Traffic Woes Intensify

Pune's Vehicle Count Surges Past Population, Traffic Woes Intensify

Water Woes: 500 Villages, 150 Hamlets In Marathwada Rely On Tankers

Water Woes: 500 Villages, 150 Hamlets In Marathwada Rely On Tankers