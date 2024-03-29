Will Vasant More Contest On VBA Ticket In Pune? Meeting With Prakash Ambedkar In Mumbai Fuels Speculation (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader from Pune, Vasant More, met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar in Mumbai on Friday, sparking speculation about his potential candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Vasant More meets VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar in Mumbai.



Vasant More quit MNS a few days back and is seeking a Lok Sabha ticket from Pune. pic.twitter.com/CC31L5W9P4 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

Following the meeting with Ambedkar, More described the discussions as positive. While he did not confirm whether he would contest on a VBA ticket, More asserted his determination to participate in the elections, regardless of the outcome.

Ambedkar indicated that an official announcement regarding More's candidacy would be made around March 31 or April 1.

Meanwhile, the VBA has opted to contest the Lok Sabha elections independently, severing ties with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra. Ambedkar has reportedly formed alliances with community-based organisations like the OBC Federation and the Maratha community.

If More secures the VBA nomination, he will face competition from BJP's Murlidhar Mohol and Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar in Pune.

The election in Pune is scheduled for May 13.