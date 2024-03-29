VIDEO: Traffic Chaos On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Ruins Long Weekend Plans

Travellers intending to enjoy their long weekend by traversing the Mumbai-Pune Expressway were met with the familiar challenge of heavy traffic congestion. The surge in traffic volume on the expressway, attributable to the long weekend beginning on Friday, notably contributed to the traffic snarls.
The Mumbai-Pune Expressway serves as a vital link to popular destinations like Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani, Lonavala, and Alibaug. Consequently, commuters expressed frustration over extended travel durations and frequent traffic jams, raising concerns about the expressway's efficiency.
The intense heat further exacerbated the plight of commuters, compounding the challenges they faced during their journeys.
In a sarcastic tone, one X (formerly Twitter) user remarked, "Another long weekend, another traffic jam. Sincere appeal to all Mumbaikars and Punekars - please don't head out on long weekends. We know the police and government are incapable of handling traffic."
"I don't understand the logic of travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway by car and getting stuck in hours of traffic. Instead of enjoying, it becomes a nightmare for everyone. It seems like a herd mentality. If possible, everyone should use public transport as much as possible," remarked another user.
"More frequent and faster trains are the only solution. Due to the vertical growth of Pune and Mumbai, the population density is high, and highways cannot address this," stated a third user.
Check out the reactions below: