VIDEO: Traffic Chaos On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Ruins Long Weekend Plans | Video Screengrabs

Travellers intending to enjoy their long weekend by traversing the Mumbai-Pune Expressway were met with the familiar challenge of heavy traffic congestion. The surge in traffic volume on the expressway, attributable to the long weekend beginning on Friday, notably contributed to the traffic snarls.

Video shared of Mumbai - Pune expressway traffic this afternoon.

Massive traffic jam since today morning. Check routes first before heading out!



Shared on IG by Sharvari Desalay. https://t.co/iva2TWwEA1 pic.twitter.com/r4bsgLgws4 — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) March 29, 2024

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway serves as a vital link to popular destinations like Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani, Lonavala, and Alibaug. Consequently, commuters expressed frustration over extended travel durations and frequent traffic jams, raising concerns about the expressway's efficiency.

The intense heat further exacerbated the plight of commuters, compounding the challenges they faced during their journeys.

In a sarcastic tone, one X (formerly Twitter) user remarked, "Another long weekend, another traffic jam. Sincere appeal to all Mumbaikars and Punekars - please don't head out on long weekends. We know the police and government are incapable of handling traffic."

"I don't understand the logic of travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway by car and getting stuck in hours of traffic. Instead of enjoying, it becomes a nightmare for everyone. It seems like a herd mentality. If possible, everyone should use public transport as much as possible," remarked another user.

"More frequent and faster trains are the only solution. Due to the vertical growth of Pune and Mumbai, the population density is high, and highways cannot address this," stated a third user.

Check out the reactions below:

I don't understand the logic of travelling Mumbai - Pune by car and get stuck in hours of traffic. Instead of enjoying, it becomes a nightmare for everyone. Looks like a herd mentality. If possible, everyone should use public transport as far as possible. — lalit kumbhar (@lalitkumbhar23) March 29, 2024

Legends stay at home on long weekends. — Aditya Dhande (@adityadhande) March 29, 2024

Usual situation of the Mumbai-Pune expressway the moment there’s a long weekend! We grew up learning Khandala & Lonavala were hill stations and now before April sets in, Khandala is 40 degrees 😀 — Kaustubh Pethe (@causticcos) March 29, 2024

Trains more frequent and faster trains is the only solution. Due to vertical growth of pune and Mumbai the population density is high and highways cannot address this. HSR at 15-20min frequency is the only answer. — Paperback & Hardcover (@dingri9) March 29, 2024

Itna toll bharke traffic me chalaane ka maza hi kuch aur hai — Rohit (@backpack_nomad) March 29, 2024