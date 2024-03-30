VIDEO: Traffic Signal Pole Collapses On Kharadi-Mundhwa Road In Pune | X/@PuneCityTraffic

A traffic pole collapsed on the ground on Kharadi-Mundhwa Road in Pune, disrupting the flow of traffic, Pune City Traffic Police informed through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday.

According to the information shared, the traffic police were alerted about the incident by a journalist named Kamble at 10:05pm on Friday. Soon after receiving the information, the staff immediately reached the spot, removed the obstruction, and smoothed the traffic flow.

Watch Video:

An X user appreciated the traffic police for their swift action, stating, "Highly appreciate that your staff on night duty ensured smooth flow of vehicular traffic by physically removing the broken traffic signal."

"For commuters' and citizens' safety, please also check CCTV footage from nearby cameras as I suspect some heavy vehicle might have dashed against the signal," he added.