Central Railway's Pune Division Generates ₹1,797.49 Crore Revenue In FY 2023-24, Up By 15.8% From FY 2022-23

Central Railway's Pune Division reported a revenue of ₹1,797.49 crore in FY 2023-24, marking an increase of 15.8% compared to FY 2022-23, exceeding the target by 5.2%. Ram Paul Barpagga, Public Relations Officer, Pune Division, announced these figures in a press release on Monday.

Passenger revenue accounted for ₹1,210.82 crore, representing a growth of 18.1% over the previous year and surpassing the target by 8.1%. Goods revenue saw an increase, reaching ₹447.47 crore, which was 11% higher than the previous year and slightly above the target by 0.6%.

Sundry revenue, totalling ₹20.42 crore, experienced a growth of 14.4% compared to last year and exceeded the target by 2.1%. Ticket checking revenue amounted to ₹27.84 crore, marking an increase of 12.9% over the previous year and surpassing the target by 23.7%.

Parcel revenue reached ₹29.56 crore, showing a modest increase of 2.9% compared to the previous year. Other coaching revenue generated ₹118.78 crore, reflecting an increase of 11.3% compared to last year.

Meanwhile, the passenger traffic for the year stood at 55.78 million, representing a growth of 18.4% over the previous year and surpassing the target by 5.2%.