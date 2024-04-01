 Central Railway's Pune Division Generates ₹1,797.49 Crore Revenue In FY 2023-24, Up By 15.8% From FY 2022-23
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneCentral Railway's Pune Division Generates ₹1,797.49 Crore Revenue In FY 2023-24, Up By 15.8% From FY 2022-23

Central Railway's Pune Division Generates ₹1,797.49 Crore Revenue In FY 2023-24, Up By 15.8% From FY 2022-23

The passenger traffic for the year stood at 55.78 million, representing a growth of 18.4% over the previous year

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Central Railway's Pune Division reported a revenue of ₹1,797.49 crore in FY 2023-24, marking an increase of 15.8% compared to FY 2022-23, exceeding the target by 5.2%. Ram Paul Barpagga, Public Relations Officer, Pune Division, announced these figures in a press release on Monday.

Passenger revenue accounted for ₹1,210.82 crore, representing a growth of 18.1% over the previous year and surpassing the target by 8.1%. Goods revenue saw an increase, reaching ₹447.47 crore, which was 11% higher than the previous year and slightly above the target by 0.6%.

Read Also
Pune: PMPML Aims To Address Pending UPI Complaints Within 2 Days, Following 3561 Grievances Since...
article-image

Sundry revenue, totalling ₹20.42 crore, experienced a growth of 14.4% compared to last year and exceeded the target by 2.1%. Ticket checking revenue amounted to ₹27.84 crore, marking an increase of 12.9% over the previous year and surpassing the target by 23.7%.

Parcel revenue reached ₹29.56 crore, showing a modest increase of 2.9% compared to the previous year. Other coaching revenue generated ₹118.78 crore, reflecting an increase of 11.3% compared to last year.

Read Also
Pune Woman Dies By Suicide Over Property Dispute At Daughter's Home; Case Lodged Against Brother & 2...
article-image

Meanwhile, the passenger traffic for the year stood at 55.78 million, representing a growth of 18.4% over the previous year and surpassing the target by 5.2%.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: Pune Kids Take To Canal Swimming To Beat Summer Heat

PHOTOS: Pune Kids Take To Canal Swimming To Beat Summer Heat

Pune: Indian Army's Southern Command Marks 130th Raising Day With Solemn Tribute (PHOTOS)

Pune: Indian Army's Southern Command Marks 130th Raising Day With Solemn Tribute (PHOTOS)

Central Railway's Pune Division Generates ₹1,797.49 Crore Revenue In FY 2023-24, Up By 15.8% From...

Central Railway's Pune Division Generates ₹1,797.49 Crore Revenue In FY 2023-24, Up By 15.8% From...

Did You Know NIA Chief Sadanand Date Has A Pune Connection?

Did You Know NIA Chief Sadanand Date Has A Pune Connection?

Pune: Student Outfit Raises Concerns Regarding PhD Researchers' Issues; Urges Students To Report Any...

Pune: Student Outfit Raises Concerns Regarding PhD Researchers' Issues; Urges Students To Report Any...