Pune: PMPML, RTO Joint Team Cracks Down On Auto Rickshaws Near Bus Stands; 1,620 Vehicles Penalised |

Action has been taken against 1,620 auto rickshaws for stopping near Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus stands or stops in Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad. A joint team from PMPML and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) carried out punitive measures within three months.

There is a rule that auto rickshaws cannot stop within 50 meters of PMPML bus stands or bus stops.

However, many rickshaw drivers ignore this rule and frequently operate in the vicinity of bus stands, catering to bus passengers. Complaints were lodged with PMPML Drivers, Pravasi, and Pravasi Manch organisations regarding rickshaws obstructing bus drivers.

In response, two separate teams were formed, consisting of four PMPML employees and one RTO officer. Over three months, they took action against a total of 1,620 rickshaw pullers who came within 50 meters of the main bus stands of PMPML in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities, as informed by the Chairman and Managing Director of PMPML, Dr Sanjay Kolte.

Additionally, as per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, action was taken against 530 vehicles obstructing traffic in the Swargate bus stand area, including rickshaws, Ola, Uber cabs and luxury buses, etc.