 VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands?
The strike has been called by a coalition of over 17 NHM staff organisations, representing doctors, nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians and other health workers serving in public healthcare facilities

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: 2,700 National Health Mission Staff Protest Outside Pune Collector’s Office – What Are Their Demands? | Video Screengrab

More than 25,000 officers and contractual staff under the National Health Mission (NHM) went on an indefinite strike on Friday over long-pending demands. Due to this, healthcare services across Maharashtra were disrupted.

Watch Video:

The strike has been called by a coalition of over 17 NHM staff organisations, representing doctors, nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians and other health workers serving in public healthcare facilities.

In Pune alone, around 2,700 NHM staff from Pune rural, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) joined the protest. The march began at 10:30am from the Pune Zilla Parishad Office and proceeded to the Pune District Collector’s Office.

article-image

Harshal Ranavre, state coordinator for the NHM contractual staff, highlighted that follow-ups were made with the government, but no written assurance was given. Hence, the protest is being intensified to draw the government’s attention.

“Even after 15 months, the GR has not been implemented. We have written to the minister, urging that the demands be fulfilled," said Ranavre.

What are their demands?

The demands of the NHM include the immediate implementation of the government resolution (GR) issued on March 14, 2024, which mandates absorption of contractual NHM employees into regular service, a hike in honorarium, payment of loyalty bonus, EPF, health insurance and a transparent transfer policy.

