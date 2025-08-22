 Chhagan Bhujbal Reviews Kumbh Mela Works In Nashik, Stresses Timely & Quality Completion
Chhagan Bhujbal Reviews Kumbh Mela Works In Nashik, Stresses Timely & Quality Completion

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 03:05 PM IST
Chhagan Bhujbal Reviews Kumbh Mela Works In Nashik, Stresses Timely & Quality Completion | X/@ChhaganCBhujbal

Nashik: Ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, various development works will be carried out in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar with funds of crores of rupees. Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal advised that care should be taken to complete all these works with quality and on time.

A review meeting was organised on various issues in the central hall of the District Collector's Office on Thursday. At that time, Minister Bhujbal was speaking. On this occasion, Divisional Commissioner and Chairman of Kumbh Mela Development Authority Dr. Praveen Gedam, District Collector Jalaj Sharma, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, Superintendent Engineer of Public Works Department Arundhati Sharma, Superintendent Engineer of Water Resources Department Rajesh Govardhan and officers of all departments were present. Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Kumbh Mela Commissioner and Member Secretary of the Authority Karishma Nair participated through video conferencing.

Minister Bhujbal said that spiritual tourism will be promoted on the occasion of the Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik. For this, the district administration should plan. Along with this, tourism, health and educational facilities should be created, as well as agro-based processing industries should be promoted. The police should use modern technology for the safety of devotees. The police should be trained to keep traffic smooth. Traffic planning should be done by the municipal corporation and the police force.

Instructions regarding roads, Godavari pollution, repair of ghats

The work of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar road should be completed on priority. The work on the interchange road on Igatpuri to Samruddhi Highway should be completed. Other roads, including the Ring Road, should be strengthened to ensure smooth traffic. Planning should be made so that devotees coming from outside for the Kumbh Mela can visit other spiritual and tourist places in the district. This will boost tourism in the district and help in employment generation. Care should be taken to ensure that the Godavari River remains clean and pollution-free. Immediate measures should be taken for this. Keeping in mind the number of devotees for the Kumbh Mela, while developing new ghats at Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, the previously constructed ghats should be repaired. For this, all the concerned departments should coordinate. Minister Bhujbal also gave instructions on this occasion.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Gedam said that plans have been made to make the Kumbh Mela safe, clean and environmentally friendly. Municipal Commissioner Khatri spoke on behalf of the Municipal Corporation, Sharma spoke on behalf of the Public Works Department, while Superintendent of Police Patil and Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Khandavi spoke on behalf of the Police Force about the ongoing work. District Collector Sharma gave an introduction. Officers from various departments were present on this occasion.

