Ganeshotsav In Nashik: Igatpuri Police Assure Peaceful Celebrations, Seek Public Cooperation | Sourced

Igatpuri: All villages under Igatpuri Police Station and the entire Igatpuri city are always at the forefront in maintaining peace and law and order. Festivals are celebrated happily with an awareness of social responsibility. For this, all citizens, villagers, mandals, social workers, and office bearers of all political parties under the Igatpuri Police Station deserve congratulations. This is why senior officers express satisfaction with the contribution of everyone here in maintaining law and order. Against this backdrop, Igatpuri Police Inspector Sarika Ahirrao expressed confidence that the upcoming Ganeshotsav will also be celebrated peacefully and with good law and order.

A special meeting was organised in Igatpuri to celebrate the upcoming Ganeshotsav in peace and law and order. On this occasion, Police Inspector Sarika Ahirrao gave detailed guidance by providing information about the instructions and circulars received from the government and senior offices regarding the celebration of Ganeshotsav.

The meeting was held enthusiastically at Maheshwari Mangal Karyalay, Gandhi Chowk, Igatpuri, under the chairmanship of the Additional Superintendent of Police of Nashik Rural, Aditya Mirkhelkar. Igatpuri-Trimbakeshwar Sub-Divisional Officer and Assistant District Collector GVS Pawan Datta, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Harish Khedkar were present on this occasion.

Igatpuri Municipal Council Chief Officer, Municipal Council Engineer, Electricity Board, Medical Superintendent, Public Works Department, GRPF, RPF, Presidents and members of all Ganesh Mandals, Peace Committee, Mohalla Committee, Women Vigilance Committee, Police Patil, Senior Citizens, Social Workers, Office Bearers of Political Parties, Journalists and Police Friends, etc. cooperated for the success of this meeting.

Police constables Vinod Gosavi, Vijay Rudre, Nilesh Devraj, Mahendra Gawli, and others also worked hard. Those present said that the administration will get full cooperation from everyone and the public for peace and law and order.