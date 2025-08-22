 Nashik: Igatpuri’s Vikas Medade To Receive Sena Medal For Bravery In Operation Sindoor
Vikas Medade will be honoured with this award at a ceremony to be held in New Delhi on January 15 next year (2026)

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 03:50 PM IST
Nashik: Igatpuri’s Vikas Medade To Receive Sena Medal For Bravery In Operation Sindoor | Sourced

Nashik: 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to avenge the Pahalgam attack. Vikas Ramdas Medade, the son of Nandur Vaidya village in Igatpuri taluka, who made a significant contribution in this, has been awarded the 'Sena Medal' by the Central Department of Defence. Vikas Medade is serving as a constable in the 18 Maratha Light Infantry.

The Indian Army has given this honour to Medade in recognition of his contribution to the war against Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir during 'Operation Sindoor'. There is an atmosphere of joy in Nandur Vaidya village after this announcement. Vikas Medade will be honoured with this award at a ceremony to be held in New Delhi on January 15 next year (2026).

Keeping that goal in mind, he actually became a soldier. His elder brother Yogesh encouraged him for this. He was recruited into the 18 Maratha Battalion at Dehu Road in Pune. His brother Yogesh Medade said that this honour of his is a matter of pride for the entire district.

