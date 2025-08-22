Nashik Has Conducive Environment For Mega Projects, Says Minister Chhagan Bhujbal | X/@ChhaganCBhujbal

Nashik: There is an environment conducive to new big industries and mega projects in the district. The state's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that he is always positive and committed to industrial development.

Minister Bhujbal was speaking at a review meeting organised at the District Collector's Office on Thursday on the pending issues of NIMA and AIMA in Nashik. On this occasion, District Collector Jalaj Sharma, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, Zilla Parishad Additional Chief Executive Officer Dr Arjun Gunde, Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Smita Jagde, Pradeep Chaudhary, MIDC Regional Officer Deepak Patil, MIDC Superintendent Engineer Jaywant Pawar, NIMA President Ashish Nahar, AIMA President Lalit Bub, Manish Rawal, Yogita Aher and other officers were present.

Bhujbal said that necessary services and facilities should be provided to bring mega projects and large industries to Nashik. The Municipal Corporation should take necessary action for the required permissions and related matters to develop a permanent international standard exhibition center at Sadhugram in Nashik. A testing lab and fire-fighting centre should be operationalised at Ambad. Considering the next 50 years, sewage channels should be developed in industrial estates, and an underground sewage system should also be created. Such instructions were given by Minister Bhujbal in the meeting.

The problem of industrial traffic congestion will be solved

The ring road to be built during the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela will help solve the problem of industrial traffic congestion. The dry port project at Niphad will be important for the progress of the industrial and trade system of Nashik. The work on this project should be completed as soon as possible. There is a demand for 50 acres of land for the Defence Innovation Hub, and necessary action should be taken to make that land available. Necessary measures should be taken to develop an IT park in the 25 acres of land reserved at Rajurbahula. CTPE centres at Ambad and Satpur in Nashik should be made operational immediately. Minister Bhujbal also said that there is a need to set up a separate 400 KV power supply substation for Nashik in view of the growing industrial development of the district.