 Nashik Has Conducive Environment For Mega Projects, Says Minister Chhagan Bhujbal
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Has Conducive Environment For Mega Projects, Says Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Nashik Has Conducive Environment For Mega Projects, Says Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal was speaking at a review meeting organised at the District Collector's Office on Thursday on the pending issues of NIMA and AIMA in Nashik

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Nashik Has Conducive Environment For Mega Projects, Says Minister Chhagan Bhujbal | X/@ChhaganCBhujbal

Nashik: There is an environment conducive to new big industries and mega projects in the district. The state's Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that he is always positive and committed to industrial development.

Minister Bhujbal was speaking at a review meeting organised at the District Collector's Office on Thursday on the pending issues of NIMA and AIMA in Nashik. On this occasion, District Collector Jalaj Sharma, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, Zilla Parishad Additional Chief Executive Officer Dr Arjun Gunde, Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Smita Jagde, Pradeep Chaudhary, MIDC Regional Officer Deepak Patil, MIDC Superintendent Engineer Jaywant Pawar, NIMA President Ashish Nahar, AIMA President Lalit Bub, Manish Rawal, Yogita Aher and other officers were present.

Read Also
Project MUKTA: Project To Promote Thalassemia Screening, Prevention Launched In Pune
article-image

Bhujbal said that necessary services and facilities should be provided to bring mega projects and large industries to Nashik. The Municipal Corporation should take necessary action for the required permissions and related matters to develop a permanent international standard exhibition center at Sadhugram in Nashik. A testing lab and fire-fighting centre should be operationalised at Ambad. Considering the next 50 years, sewage channels should be developed in industrial estates, and an underground sewage system should also be created. Such instructions were given by Minister Bhujbal in the meeting.

The problem of industrial traffic congestion will be solved

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Residents, Environmentalists Object To NMMC's Draft Development Plan Over Wetland And Water Body Protection
Navi Mumbai News: Residents, Environmentalists Object To NMMC's Draft Development Plan Over Wetland And Water Body Protection
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Demands Mandatory Fare Meters In Ambulances To Stop Overcharging
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Demands Mandatory Fare Meters In Ambulances To Stop Overcharging
Famine Confirmed In Gaza City As UN Warns Of Worsening Crisis
Famine Confirmed In Gaza City As UN Warns Of Worsening Crisis
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air; Last Episode Of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Starrer To Be Telecast On THIS Date - Report
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 To Go Off Air; Last Episode Of Shivangi Joshi-Harshad Chopda Starrer To Be Telecast On THIS Date - Report

The ring road to be built during the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela will help solve the problem of industrial traffic congestion. The dry port project at Niphad will be important for the progress of the industrial and trade system of Nashik. The work on this project should be completed as soon as possible. There is a demand for 50 acres of land for the Defence Innovation Hub, and necessary action should be taken to make that land available. Necessary measures should be taken to develop an IT park in the 25 acres of land reserved at Rajurbahula. CTPE centres at Ambad and Satpur in Nashik should be made operational immediately. Minister Bhujbal also said that there is a need to set up a separate 400 KV power supply substation for Nashik in view of the growing industrial development of the district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Ganpati Visarjan Will Follow Tradition & Usual Order, Says Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol

Pune Ganpati Visarjan Will Follow Tradition & Usual Order, Says Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol

VIDEO: Pune Students Take To Streets Against 'Vote Chori', Demand Action From Election Commission

VIDEO: Pune Students Take To Streets Against 'Vote Chori', Demand Action From Election Commission

Ganeshotsav In Pune: PMC Issues Electrical Safety Advisory For Ganesh Mandals - Details Inside

Ganeshotsav In Pune: PMC Issues Electrical Safety Advisory For Ganesh Mandals - Details Inside

PHOTOS: Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Waste To Wonder Park In Pimple Saudagar To Feature 17 World Monuments...

PHOTOS: Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Waste To Wonder Park In Pimple Saudagar To Feature 17 World Monuments...

Pune: PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram Issues Notices To 550 Employees, Including Six Department...

Pune: PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram Issues Notices To 550 Employees, Including Six Department...