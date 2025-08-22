49 TMC Water Released From Nashik Dams To Jayakwadi This Monsoon | File Photo

Nashik: Even though the intensity of rain has reduced for the last two days, water is still being released from 16 dams in Nashik district. 20 dams in the district are full to their capacity. Therefore, the water release is going on in phases. Due to this situation, 48,750 million cubic feet or about 49 TMC of floodwater has flowed from Nashik to Jayakwadi this year.

Although the release from the dams has decreased compared to the last two days, the water level of the Godavari and Darna rivers has decreased slightly. On Friday morning, the Irrigation Department informed that 6,024 cusecs of water was being released from Darna dam, 520 from Gangapur, 363 from Mukne, 814 from Valdevi, 446 from Alandi, 948 from Bhavli, 2,990 from Bham, 1,429 from Waghad, 71 from Tisgaon, 1,386 from Karanjavan, 616 from Kadwa, 2,340 from Palkhed, 3,192 from Punegaon, 300 from Ozarkhed and 45,766 cusecs from Nandurmadhyameshwar.

According to the operational list of dams, how much water should be stored in which month of the monsoon is fixed. Accordingly, additional water has to be released. Every year, this process happens at the end of the season. At that time, the dams are in a state of filling. This year, however, this process happened at the beginning. Due to heavy rains in the first one and a half months, most of the dams had sufficient water storage. Therefore, now whenever it rains, water has to be released.

The 26 major and minor dams in the district currently have 61,941 million cubic feet of water, or 88 per cent. Out of these, 11 dams, namely Kashyapi, Gautami Godavari, Alandi, Waghad, Tisgaon, Bhavali, Valdevi, Bham, Haranbari, Nagasakya and Manikpunj, are filled. Meanwhile, eight dams supplying water to Nashik city, namely Gangapur, Karanjavan, Ozarkhed, Darna, Mukne, Nandurmadhyameshwar, Waki and Keljar, are also technically filled, as they have more than 90 per cent water storage.

The water released from the Gangapur, Darna and Palkhed dam group flows through the Godavari basin via Nandurmadhyameshwar dam to Jayakwadi dam in Marathwada. From June 1 to August 22, 48,750 million cubic feet of water, or about 49 TMC, flowed from these dams to Jayakwadi. This year, Jayakwadi Dam has also been filled almost in record time. The water storage in this dam exceeded 65 per cent in July itself, so the water distribution dispute has already been resolved. With the monsoon season still a month and a half away, more floodwater will flow from Nashik in the coming days.