Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Take Custody Of Praful Lodha In Connection With Sexual Assault Case Registered At Bavdhan Police Station

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Take Custody Of Prafula Lodha In Connection With Sexual Assault Case Registered At Bavdhan Police Station | File Photo

Bavdhan: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have taken custody of businessman Praful Lodha. A complaint was registered with Bavdhan Police Station against Lodha in July for rape. Bavdhan Police have taken the custody of Lodha regarding the investigation of that case.

Lodha had charges against him for honey trapping and sexual assault of minors in Mumbai's Saki Naka and Andheri MIDC Police Stations. He was arrested by Mumbai Police and was in Arthur Road Jail. On Friday, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police managed to get the remand for the crime registered at Bavdhan Police Station against him.

According to police reports, a 36-year-old woman had complained to Bavdhan Police Station in July. She had alleged that on May 27, 2025, Lodha had taken her to a luxurious hotel in the Balewadi area and had called her there by luring her with the promise of a job for her husband. There, he allegedly raped her. Bavdhan Police had taken warrants from the court regarding Lodha's transfer.

Bavdhan Police said that he will be produced in court which will determine for how many days Pimpri-Chinchwad Police can have his custody. After that, the investigation regarding the Bavdhan case and possible more crimes committed by him will be investigated.