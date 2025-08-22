VIDEO: Pune Students Take To Streets Against 'Vote Chori', Demand Action From Election Commission | Sourced

Students from several colleges in Pune on Friday came together and staged a protest at Kalakar Katta near Good Luck Cafe, demanding concrete action from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the allegation of 'Vote Chori' made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The students gathered at Kalakar Katta after a march from Deccan Corner to Good Luck, carrying placards and raising slogans like 'Mata Chorli, Lokshahi Marli.'

The protest was attended by students from ILS Law College, DY Patil Engineering College, Yashwantrao Chavan Law College and Shankarrao Chavan Law College.

Rahul Gandhi, in his press conference on August 7, alleged that the Lok Sabha 2024 elections for the Mahadevapura seat in Bangalore were compromised, undermining the democratic process. Gandhi highlighted five types of 'vote chori': duplicate voters, fake and invalid addresses, bulk voters at a single address, invalid photos, and misuse of Form 6.

'BJP & ECI are are destroying the democratic setup of India'

Ashok Bedre, a student of law from YC Law College, expressing anguish, told The Free Press Journal, "It’s time people should understand that the ruling party and Election Commission in cohesion are destroying the democratic setup of India."

'Allegation of vote chori is a serious threat to democracy'

Akshit Herkar, a third-year student from ILS, added, "The allegation of vote chori is a serious threat to democracy. It is a violation of the principle 'one person, one vote,' the fundamental foundation of a healthy democracy."

'Violation of people's democratic right to vote'

Sangaraj Shelar, a student of law and organiser of the protest, told FPJ, "At the press conference on August 17, the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, was unable to address the allegation of vote theft, which puts the spotlight on the independence of the ECI and its ability to conduct free and fair elections. The Constitution of India has made the people of India sovereign and entrusted them with the responsibility to elect their representatives for Parliament through free and fair elections. If the election process itself is compromised, then it is a violation of people's democratic right to vote and the Indian Constitution."

'Election Commission is not effectively responding'

Kiran Dhole, a student present at the protest, expressed concern over the Maharashtra Assembly 2024 elections. Dhole said, "There was an addition of 4 lakh voters in the Assembly elections compared to the Lok Sabha elections. It has been verified by people and media, yet the Election Commission is not effectively responding to these allegations for reasons unknown." He added, "It is the question of voters, small or big, exercising their democratic right to vote under Article 326 and Article 325, which prohibit discrimination in the preparation of electoral rolls."

The protest, attended by 40-50 students, also highlighted concerns about Maharashtra student politics. Herkar said, "From the early 2000s, the Maharashtra government has virtually banned student elections, which has invariably led to students becoming passive or mute spectators of Indian politics."

'Student politics should be encouraged at the college level'

The students at the protest also shared their thoughts on Maharashtra student politics. Herkar said, "In a democracy, it is vital that student politics is encouraged at the college level. It helps them embrace democratic practices as they form the potential future participants of Indian democracy."

"This is the beginning of a long struggle against the ruling government and the Election Commission, and we will continue our demonstration until the Election Commission takes concrete action against vote theft," Herkar added.

"We will soon organise meetings with other parties affiliated with student organisations to spread the message of vote theft," Shelar said, adding, "One of the major objectives of this protest was to spread awareness among students and the general public and to build momentum for ensuring free and fair elections."