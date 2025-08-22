 Pune’s Indo-Korean Center Officially Recognised As TOPIK Test Centre, Boosting Korean Language Learning
With this recognition, Pune has become the only city in western India to host TOPIK, offering internationally recognised certification for students and those keen on studying or working in Korea. IKC operates under the jurisdiction of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai, a release said on Wednesday.

Friday, August 22, 2025
In a boost for Korean language learners, the Indo-Korean Center (IKC) in Pune has been designated as an official centre for TOPIK. | X @sahyadristartup

Pune: In a boost for Korean language learners, the Indo-Korean Center (IKC) in Pune has been designated as an official centre for TOPIK, or Test of Proficiency in Korean, by South Korea's National Institute for International Education.

With this recognition, Pune has become the only city in western India to host TOPIK, offering internationally recognised certification for students and those keen on studying or working in Korea. IKC operates under the jurisdiction of the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai, a release said on Wednesday.

First introduced in 1997, TOPIK is the Korean government's official language proficiency test assessing reading, writing, and listening skills.

The TOPIK certification is required for admission to Korean universities, employment opportunities in Korean companies, visa procedures, and academic advancement. The test is divided into two categories - TOPIK I (beginner, Levels 1-2) and TOPIK II (intermediate to advanced, Levels 3-6) - with results valid for two years.

The IKC centres in other cities have collectively hosted more than 100 TOPIK tests so far. The Pune centre is now preparing for the 103rd edition, scheduled for November 16, said the release.

Each session will accommodate 200 candidates for both TOPIK I and II. Registration for the upcoming test opens on August 26, 2025, and closes on August 31, or until all seats are filled. Applications can be submitted online via the IKC website: https://justkiwa.in/index.php/topik, it said.

Sharing more details, Dr Eunjoo Lim, Director of the Indo-Korean Center, said, "TOPIK is more than a language test. It is a key mechanism for developing the human capital needed to drive Korea-India collaboration across education, industry, and culture." The IKC also runs the King Sejong Institute Pune, which offers structured Korean language programmes and cultural exchange events under the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

