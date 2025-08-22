NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Extends Round 1 Seat Resignation Deadline To August 25

NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Website

NEET UG Counselling 2025: In response to a surge in requests from candidates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has reopened the window for resignation from Round 1 NEET UG 2025 counselling seats without loss of security deposit. Candidates eligible to do so can now resign their reported seats between August 21 (11:00 AM) and August 25 (5:00 PM).

"The candidates who desire to leave their Round-1 reported seat can do so from 11:00 A.M of 21.08.2025 upto 05:00 P.M of 25.08.2025 without Forfeiture of Security Deposit," reads the notification.

This move follows when some candidates indicated they wanted to back out of their Round 1 assigned seats because of personal or academic reasons. MCC has made it clear that no security deposit will be lost for those who resign within the longer window.

Who Can Resign and How?

Only those candidates who have joined the college to which they have been allotted and have taken a seat confirmation letter are needed to report physically to the college to tender their resignation. The college is required to prepare an online resignation letter through the MCC portal. Those resignations which are not registered online will be treated as null and void.

Students who have not received a seat confirmation letter are not required to attend the college and will be considered to have left freely.

Round 2 Counselling Delayed

As a result of the extension, the process of choice filling and registration for NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling was delayed by a short while. The updated calendar will be released shortly on MCC's website. Candidates interested in attending the second round must check the portal on a periodic basis for updates.