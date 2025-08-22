 Pune: Parole Absconder In Kidnapping Case Re-Arrested By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police In Wakad
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Parole Absconder In Kidnapping Case Re-Arrested By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police In Wakad | Sourced

Wakad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have re-arrested a parole absconder who was jailed on kidnapping charges on Thursday. The accused, jailed in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Jail, escaped law in 2020 as he violated the terms of his parole. The action was taken by the Detection Branch (DB) of Wakad Police Station.

After he violated his bail in 2022, a case was registered against him under IPC Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension). The accused has been identified as Nitin Shamrao Samudre (resident of Sangli, native of Ahilyanagar). 

A police official said, "The man was given a life sentence for kidnapping for murder. Then he was charged in another case with 7 years for kidnapping and extortion. He had another case registered against him in which he got three years for evidence tampering. For all this, he was jailed in the Harsul Central Jail in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District." 

Police said that in 2020 he was given parole on the grounds of a coronavirus death in his family for 45 days. Then he extended it for 30 days. But as he didn’t report back to jail, a case was registered at Wakad Police Station in 2022. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad said, "On Thursday, API Subhash Chavan and his team were patrolling in their jurisdiction when Police Constable Gire received a tip-off that Samudre, a parole absconder, was near Wakad Bridge. Wakad Police arrested him. He had been living in Sangli's Kupwad area since violating parole. Wakad Police are investigating the matter further."

The action was conducted under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Dr. Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Commissioner of Police Sarang Awhad, DCP Vishal Gaikwad, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Wakad Division). 

The Wakad Police DB Team was led by Police Inspector (Crime) S.V. Dhumal and Assistant Police Inspector Subhash Chavan, and included Police Sub-Inspectors B.J. Kanherkar and Sandeep Gawari, and Police Constables Vandu Gire, Dnyandev Zende, Vikram Bhagat, Samadhan Kamble, Pravin Shinde, Vijay Ghadage, Kauntey Kharade, Vijay Bhusare, Sachin Gaikwad, and Deepak Sabale.

