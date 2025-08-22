PHOTOS: Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Waste to Wonder Park in Pimple Saudagar to Feature 17 World Monuments Made From Scrap | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Waste to Wonder Theme Park at Rajmata Jijau Udyan in Pimple Saudagar is set to become a unique attraction for Pimpri-Chinchwad residents, with 17 world-famous monuments being recreated innovatively from waste materials. From the Taj Mahal to the Eiffel Tower, Burj Khalifa to the Leaning Tower of Pisa, each replica is designed to reflect global heritage while promoting environmental sustainability through the creative reuse of discarded materials.

The park, currently under development, aims to offer visitors a visually stunning experience with high-quality replicas and well-planned facilities, including food stalls, parking, ticket counters, landscaping, and proper safety measures.

During an inspection of the ongoing work, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil emphasized that the remaining construction must be completed within the next two months with meticulous planning.

“Each structure in the Waste to Wonder Theme Park should maintain high quality. Every aspect of the park must be carefully planned and executed to make it a distinctive and engaging destination for citizens. All facilities should be fully operational, and the work must be completed on time,” Patil said.

In addition to the replicas, the park’s design integrates environmental and safety considerations. Officials overseeing civil, electrical, and landscaping works, including planting, lighting, and compound walls, were instructed to coordinate closely and expedite pending approvals.

The monuments being recreated include the Taj Mahal, Eiffel Tower, Burj Khalifa, Leaning Tower of Pisa, Sydney Opera House, Ajanta Caves, La Sagrada Familia, Chichen Itza, Pyramid of Giza, Petra of Jordan, Colosseum of Rome, Big Ben of London, Angkor Wat, Hampi Chariot, Statue of Liberty, Trevi Fountain, and Mount Rushmore. Once completed, the park will offer a global heritage experience while demonstrating the innovative reuse of waste materials.

During the visit, Additional Commissioner Jambhale Patil also inspected Sadhu Vaswani Udyan in G Ward, emphasizing the importance of landscaping, signage, accessibility for persons with disabilities, and proper drainage to enhance public enjoyment and safety.