Pune: Constable Posted At Swargate Police Station Suspended Over Ganja Trade; 1 Arrested, 3 Absconding

Pune Police have suspended a constable who was posted at Swargate Police Station over his alleged involvement in the illegal narcotics business in Sahakar Nagar, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, constable Navnath Shinde, posted at Swargate Police Station after a transfer from Sahakar Nagar Police Station, has allegedly been found involved and connected to other accused.

Police raid in Sahakar Nagar

Acting on a tip-off, police raided on Wednesday morning near Ranka Jewellers in Sahakar Nagar and arrested the accused Pratik Pawar, a resident of Thergaon and native of Rahuri, Ahilyanagar. During the raid, the Crime Branch seized approximately 5 kilograms of marijuana (ganja) from him.

During the investigation, it was found that constable Shinde was involved in the illegal business. It has been revealed that the ganja owner, Saurabh Kattimani alias Patil, and his partners Sagar Chavan alias Daga Bhai and Abhijit Sawant were supplying ganja for sale to Pratik Pawar and worker Sandy alias Sandeep Ghote.

Shinde was handling “collections”

Saurabh Kattimani and Daga Bhai were involved in this business, and police constable Navnath Shinde was helping them. Shinde, who was attached to Sahakar Nagar Police Station, was reportedly handling “collections” for the station.

Phone number saved as ‘NB’

During the interrogation of Pratik Pawar, who was detained in the operation, police found Navnath Shinde’s phone number saved as ‘NB’ in his mobile. When questioned about it, he admitted that the number belonged to Navnath 'Bhau', who managed the collections for Sahakar Nagar Police Station.

Milind Mohite, Deputy Commissioner of Police, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that after the raid and allegations, constable Shinde has been suspended for alleged involvement in the matter. Crime Branch Police are investigating the matter, and further action will be taken accordingly.

'Illegal activities are happening openly in Sahakar Nagar'

According to sources, Shinde was looking after all the illegal activities in the area and extorting money from them. However, even after his transfer, the business was not stopped. Speaking to FPJ, on the basis of anonymity, a few residents named the areas in Sahakar Nagar where these illegal activities are happening openly:

1. Near Ranka Jewellers, Satara Road

2. At KK Market near Shankar temple, adjacent to the canal

3. Near the last bus stop of Dhankawadi

4. Opposite Sai Welder in KK Market

5. Near a public toilet at the CNG petrol pump in KK Market