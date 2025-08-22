Pune's Suryadatta Institute Of Health Sciences College Of Physiotherapy Secures 27th Rank In India In IIRF 2025 | Facebook

Pune: The Suryadatta Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS), College of Physiotherapy, Pune, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing the 27th rank in India, 6th in Maharashtra, and 8th in the Western Zone in the prestigious Physiotherapy College Rankings 2025 released by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF).

The IIRF rankings, widely acknowledged across the country for their authenticity, transparency, and corporate acceptance, are based on an in-depth evaluation of seven core parameters - Employability, Teaching-Learning Resources, Research, Industry Income and Integration, Placement Strategies and Support, Future Orientation, and External Perception and International Outlook. This achievement stands as a reflection of SIHS’s commitment to creating an enriching ecosystem that blends academic excellence with hands-on clinical exposure and holistic growth.

Affiliated to the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, SIHS offers a full-time Bachelor of Physiotherapy (B.P.Th) programme which follows a unique pedagogy that is interactive, experiential, collaborative, and conceptual. Along with rigorous academics, the institute emphasises value-based modules that include yoga and meditation, soft skills and personality development, foreign languages, innovation and incubation, and cognitive learning. These additional modules prepare students to face the evolving challenges of healthcare while developing them into well-rounded professionals ready for global opportunities.

The college is further enriched through collaborations with reputed multi-specialty hospitals in Pune such as Shashwat, Krishna, Ranka, Deoyani, Subudh, Aundh Institute of Medical Studies, and the Nityanand Institute. These tie-ups provide students with extensive clinical exposure and opportunities for daily patient interaction under the guidance of experienced practitioners. Training across diverse specialisations - musculoskeletal, neurological, paediatric, and cardio-pulmonary physiotherapy ensures that students acquire both depth and breadth in their clinical expertise.

At SIHS, learning extends beyond classrooms through strategic collaborations and outreach initiatives. The institute’s association with Janaseva Foundation at Panshet enables students to contribute to elderly care and rural healthcare outreach. The partnership with Abhay Prabhavana, Firodia Institute of Philosophy and Culture in Pune, provides cultural and ethical grounding through immersive learning. Students also gain exposure to advanced prosthetic rehabilitation at the Artificial Limb Centre in Pune and benefit from large-scale interdisciplinary training at the All-India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AIIPMR) in Mumbai. Furthermore, SIHS organises regular workshops on osteopathy, naturopathy, nutrition, acupuncture, and acupressure, equipping students with skills that complement modern physiotherapy practices.

True to its philosophy of nurturing the mind, body, and spirit, SIHS places strong emphasis on student wellbeing. Alongside academic and clinical achievements, the institute also encourages students to engage in innovative knowledge-building activities. Recently, SIHS organised a 9-Hour Silent Wreadathon, a unique reading marathon that promoted concentration, discipline, and the joy of learning, reflecting its commitment to fostering lifelong learning habits and holistic growth beyond academics. Weekly yoga and zumba sessions guided by expert instructors keep students physically and mentally active, while a structured mentor-mentee programme and quarterly psychological counselling provide continuous academic and emotional support. In addition, active participation in sports and extracurricular activities under the guidance of Physical Education Directors fosters balance and all-round development. This integrated approach enables students to graduate not only as competent professionals but also as compassionate, resilient, and socially responsible citizens.

Speaking on this remarkable achievement, Prof Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, Founder President and Chairman of Suryadatta Group of Institutes, said, “This recognition by IIRF is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to providing world-class healthcare education. At SIHS, we believe in blending academic excellence with hands-on clinical experience and holistic learning, creating graduates who are not just skilled practitioners but also empathetic and socially responsible citizens. This milestone encourages us to continue setting benchmarks in healthcare education.”

Adding further, Sushama S. Chordiya, Vice President and Secretary of Suryadatta Education Foundation, shared, “Our focus at SIHS has always been on holistic development—integrating academics, clinical exposure, value-based learning, cultural grounding, and wellness practices. We are proud that our unique ecosystem has been recognised nationally, and I dedicate this achievement to the relentless efforts of our faculty, staff, and students.”

With state-of-the-art infrastructure, seasoned faculty, and robust industry collaborations, the Suryadatta Institute of Health Sciences continues to nurture a generation of healthcare leaders equipped with knowledge, compassion, and professional excellence. Guided by its philosophy of “Excellence in Education, Enrichment in Life,” SIHS remains committed to building a future where healthcare education not only creates skilled practitioners but also enriches society through values, empathy, and social responsibility.