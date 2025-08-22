'I Don’t Track My Wife Every Minute…': Ajit Pawar After Sunetra Pawar Attends Kangana Ranaut-Hosted RSS Event (VIDEO) | X/@KanganaTeam

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Rajya Sabha MP and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, found herself at the centre of a political row after attending an event of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, an offshoot of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), held at actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut’s residence.

Kangana Ranaut's post:

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening, Ranaut said in Hindi, “Today at my residence, a meeting of the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti women’s wing was held. At the meeting, we resolved to protect Sanatan values, Hindu culture… We should all strive for preserving service to humanity, affection for the nation and Sanatan culture. Women’s alertness and participation will make our nation strong.”

Ranaut shared pictures of the event. In one of the photos, Sunetra Pawar was apparently delivering a speech. Immediately, the photo went viral on social media, and many, including NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar, targeted her for attending an RSS event.

Rohit Pawar targets

“On one hand, he (Ajit Pawar) is taking the name of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar. And on the other hand, he (Ajit Pawar) or his representative attending the RSS meeting shows his double standard,” said Rohit Pawar.

“He (Ajit Pawar) might not have accepted their (RSS) ideology, but must be under pressure to attend meetings or upload photos to send out a message that he is accepting RSS ideology,” he added.

Sunetra Pawar issues statement

Later, on Thursday, Sunetra Pawar issued a statement, saying there was no political intention behind her attendance at the meeting.

In a post on X in Marathi, she wrote, "I want to clarify that there was no political intention behind it. Other women MPs were also present. As a Rajya Sabha MP and someone engaged in social work in Baramati for a long time, I am always curious to learn about the work of different women’s organisations. Women from various states participated in this meeting, and I attended only to understand their initiatives and methods. When I was asked to speak at that time, I expressed my stance in just two words. Please do not attribute any political meaning to my presence there. My purpose was, is, and will always be to understand and encourage the work of women in society."

Ajit Pawar's reaction

When Ajit Pawar was on a visit to Wardha, he was asked about his wife's presence at an RSS event. He said, "I have no clue whether my wife has attended the meeting or not. I will have to ask her. I don’t keep track of her every minute."