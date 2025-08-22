Ajit Pawar Reviews Ganeshotsav Preparations In Pune, Updates On Purandar Airport, Assures Early Inauguration Of Sinhagad Road Flyover | X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday held a meeting in Pune with senior officials and reviewed preparations for the upcoming Ganeshotsav.

Speaking to the media, Pawar said, “This year, Ganeshotsav will be celebrated with greater enthusiasm as the entire state machinery will work with full dedication. Metro services will run from 6am to 2am during the festival. On the last day, the metro will operate throughout the day.” He added that detailed planning will be done to guide devotees of the 'Manache Ganpatis' on which metro stations to use for boarding and alighting.

Pune Grand Tour Challenge 2026:

Pawar said a presentation meeting regarding the Pune Grand Challenge Tour 2026 was held. During this meeting, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Public Works Department, Pune City Police, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, and other related departments presented updates on their respective tasks. "Detailed discussions were held on the necessary road improvements and traffic congestion planning. Instructions were given during the meeting to complete the work on time with high quality and speed to ensure a convenient, safe and fast transportation system for citizens," he added.

Purandar International Airport

On the Purandar International Airport project, Pawar confirmed that the state government has decided to go ahead with the project. Notices have been issued in certain villages to submit consent letters for the land acquisition of around 1,285 acres. “Some families will be affected as a few houses fall under the acquisition zone. They will be given fair compensation. While there is opposition in some areas, discussions are ongoing to resolve concerns,” Pawar stated.

On the rainfall situation

Pawar said that dams in Western Maharashtra are full and being monitored closely. He assured that while red alert warnings were issued in some ghat regions, the situation remains under control. “Farmers who have suffered crop losses will receive timely panchnamas. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is personally monitoring the situation, and there is no cause for fear,” he added.

Regarding Ganesh immersion processions

Pawar said that several mandal representatives have requested an early start at 7am. “Lakhs of devotees participate every year, and now with the festival being given state-level recognition, we will ensure smooth coordination. Respect will be given to the Manache Ganpatis, and discussions with mandals on the number of dhol-tasha troupes are progressing positively,” he said.

Sinhagad Road Flyover

Speaking about traffic congestion and infrastructure projects, Pawar mentioned that work on new bridges is progressing rapidly. “As soon as the work is completed, we are inaugurating it. The Sinhagad Road flyover will also be inaugurated soon.”