PHOTOS: Lok Sabha Election Fever Grips Pune As Markets Abuzz With Party Flags, Badges, Headgears & More

By: Aakash Singh | April 02, 2024
Several shops in Pune are selling election paraphernalia as campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls is in full swing
From party flags to badges to headgear, a variety of election items are available for purchase
Polling in Pune is scheduled for May 13
In Pune, approximately 8,213 polling centres will accommodate around 81,27,019 eligible voters
BJP's candidate is Murlidhar Mohol, while Congress' nominee is Ravindra Dhangekar
Former MNS leader Vasant More is expected to contest as a VBA candidate
Vote counting will take place on June 4
