PHOTOS: Lok Sabha Election Fever Grips Pune As Markets Abuzz With Party Flags, Badges, Headgears & More

By: Aakash Singh | April 02, 2024

Several shops in Pune are selling election paraphernalia as campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls is in full swing

Anand Chaini

From party flags to badges to headgear, a variety of election items are available for purchase

Anand Chaini

Polling in Pune is scheduled for May 13

Anand Chaini

In Pune, approximately 8,213 polling centres will accommodate around 81,27,019 eligible voters

Anand Chaini

BJP's candidate is Murlidhar Mohol, while Congress' nominee is Ravindra Dhangekar

Anand Chaini

Former MNS leader Vasant More is expected to contest as a VBA candidate

Anand Chaini

Vote counting will take place on June 4

Anand Chaini

