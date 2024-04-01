PHOTOS: Pune Kids Take To Canal Swimming To Beat Summer Heat

By: Aakash Singh | April 01, 2024
Due to the scorching summer sun, children in Pune are finding relief by swimming in the canals
Ankit Shukla
This year, the summer seems particularly intense, with temperatures already soaring to 40 degrees Celsius
Akshay, one of the children, expressed, "My 10th Std exams just ended, so I have plenty of time to enjoy."
Sumit, Akshay's friend, added, "It's very difficult to play cricket or football in this hot sun. So, swimming seems to be the only option left."
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of heatwave-like conditions in Pune and its surrounding regions
The nights are also expected to be warm and stifling due to cloud cover, which traps heat close to the ground
The IMD has advised people to take ample precautions against the heat, including staying hydrated and avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun
