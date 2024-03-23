PHOTOS: Mango Mania Hits Pune Markets - Check Prices Here

By: Aakash Singh | March 23, 2024

The markets in Pune are filled with the delightful aroma of ripe mangoes

Anand Chaini

Mango is a beloved fruit for people of all ages, from children to the elderly

Anand Chaini

People eagerly await the mango season all year long

Anand Chaini

However, the price of the 'King of Fruits' is often high, rendering it unaffordable for many

Anand Chaini

But this year, due to the abundance in supply, prices have plummeted

Anand Chaini

The current rate of ₹800-1,000 for a dozen is just about the average, stated Mukund Joshi, director of the Hapus Growers and Sellers Cooperative Association

Anand Chaini

In Pune's wholesale market, Karnataka mangoes are selling for ₹200-300 per dozen

Anand Chaini

Additionally, other mango varieties like Lalbaugh are priced at ₹40-50 per dozen, and Payari at ₹200-300 per dozen, witnessing a decline in prices

Anand Chaini

Prices of Alphonso (Hapus) mango have also dipped to approximately ₹1,500-2,000 per dozen. In comparison, during the same period last year, prices were nearly ₹2,000 to Rs 2,500 per dozen, or even higher

Anand Chaini

Thanks For Reading!

12 Tempting Photos Of Pune's Iftar Scene: Places To Visit, Dishes To Try And All You Need To Know
Find out More