PHOTOS: Mango Mania Hits Pune Markets - Check Prices Here

By: Aakash Singh | March 23, 2024
The markets in Pune are filled with the delightful aroma of ripe mangoes
Mango is a beloved fruit for people of all ages, from children to the elderly
People eagerly await the mango season all year long
However, the price of the 'King of Fruits' is often high, rendering it unaffordable for many
But this year, due to the abundance in supply, prices have plummeted
The current rate of ₹800-1,000 for a dozen is just about the average, stated Mukund Joshi, director of the Hapus Growers and Sellers Cooperative Association
In Pune's wholesale market, Karnataka mangoes are selling for ₹200-300 per dozen
Additionally, other mango varieties like Lalbaugh are priced at ₹40-50 per dozen, and Payari at ₹200-300 per dozen, witnessing a decline in prices
Prices of Alphonso (Hapus) mango have also dipped to approximately ₹1,500-2,000 per dozen. In comparison, during the same period last year, prices were nearly ₹2,000 to Rs 2,500 per dozen, or even higher
